Dr. Manjinder Kaur, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manjinder Kaur, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manjinder Kaur, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Kaur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology & Neuroscience Assocs5655 Hudson Dr Ste 110, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 650-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaur?
Dr. Kaur has been my Endo for hyperthyroidism for 3 years now. I had 2 endos previously that would not listen to me when I said I didn’t feel well they would tell me to just wait 3 months and we’ll test you then. Dr. Kaur listened to me and for a while checked me monthly until my levels were under control. Her recommendation along with my other drs is that I have surgery to remove my thyroid but she’s knows I don’t want that right now and she doesn’t push it but continues to help me manage my condition. She is down to earth, she will not lie to you to make you feel better, she’s sees you as a whole person, not just as one condition. Of all my drs she is my favorite.
About Dr. Manjinder Kaur, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1487865309
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur works at
Dr. Kaur has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.