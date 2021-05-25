Overview of Dr. Manjit Bhamrah, MD

Dr. Manjit Bhamrah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Bhamrah works at Paseo Medical Specialists LLC in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.