Dr. Manjit Bhamrah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Bhamrah's Office Locations
-
1
Paseo Medical Specialists LLC13606 N 59th Ave Ste 1, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 978-6100
-
2
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 978-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had lots of visits. Every 6 months. Which is good. Everytime I have been there. The staff were professional and kind.
About Dr. Manjit Bhamrah, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhamrah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhamrah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhamrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhamrah has seen patients for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhamrah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhamrah speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhamrah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhamrah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhamrah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhamrah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.