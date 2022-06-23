See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Troy, MI
Dr. Manju Chandran, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Manju Chandran, MD

Dr. Manju Chandran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. 

Dr. Chandran works at Troy Internal Medicine in Troy, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chandran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Troy Internal Medicine
    4600 Investment Dr Ste 300, Troy, MI 48098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 267-5000
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Abdominal Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Manju Chandran, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699267385
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chandran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chandran works at Troy Internal Medicine in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Chandran’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

