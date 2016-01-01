Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manju Khanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manju Khanna, MD
Dr. Manju Khanna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI.
Dr. Khanna works at
Dr. Khanna's Office Locations
Psychiatric Services Inc.108 Glenleigh Ct Ste 2, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 675-1480
Helen Ross Mcnabb Center201 W Springdale Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 637-9711
Genoa Healthcare LLC205 W Springdale Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 637-9711
- 4 600 Arthur St Ste Knox, Knoxville, TN 37921 Directions (865) 523-8695
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manju Khanna, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1043287899
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.