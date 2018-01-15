Dr. Manju Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manju Misra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manju Misra, MD
Dr. Manju Misra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Misra works at
Dr. Misra's Office Locations
Manju Misra MD PC1553 State Route 27 Ste 3800, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (848) 277-0379
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Misra has been my doctor since I was born. I am 22 years old now and sad that I have to find a new doctor. She truly cares for her patients and will answer any questions or concerns.
About Dr. Manju Misra, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861552671
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Chldns Hosp
- JA Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Misra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misra speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.