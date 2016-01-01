Dr. Manjul Patwardhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patwardhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manjul Patwardhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Manjul Patwardhan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Patwardhan works at
Locations
Manjul Patwardhan MD Professional Corporation10353 Torre Ave Ste A, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 725-1777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manjul Patwardhan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patwardhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patwardhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patwardhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patwardhan speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patwardhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patwardhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patwardhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patwardhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.