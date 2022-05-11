Dr. Manjusha Kota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manjusha Kota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manjusha Kota, MD
Dr. Manjusha Kota, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.
Dr. Kota works at
Dr. Kota's Office Locations
Kota Cancer Clinic Pllc180 Medical Park Pl Ste 201, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- National Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Kota for over three years and she as well as her staff have taken an active part in my treatment and care. I have PTSD and as a result sometimes I get overwhelmed. Upon seeing me struggling the office made provisions for me to be able to receive my treatment in a private room. Stephanie is a Godsend as a nurse and Mandy and Kathrine are friendly and caring to everyone who comes through their door. I just wanted to say thank you.
About Dr. Manjusha Kota, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1629175922
Education & Certifications
- UAMS
- Internal Medicine
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- Andhra Christian College , Guntur
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kota has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kota speaks Hindi and Telugu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.