Dr. Manjusha Kota, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manjusha Kota, MD

Dr. Manjusha Kota, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.

Dr. Kota works at Kota Cancer Clinic Pllc in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kota's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kota Cancer Clinic Pllc
    180 Medical Park Pl Ste 201, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • National Park Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Manjusha Kota, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629175922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UAMS
    Residency
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Andhra Christian College , Guntur
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manjusha Kota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kota works at Kota Cancer Clinic Pllc in Hot Springs National Park, AR. View the full address on Dr. Kota’s profile.

    Dr. Kota has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Hypercoagulable State and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

