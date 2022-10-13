Dr. Manlio Goetzl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goetzl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manlio Goetzl, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Sleepmed Therapies Inc.5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 235-2911
Mcpc-15 LLC2919 Beechtree Dr Ste 3100, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (919) 708-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932229853
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Urology
Dr. Goetzl has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goetzl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goetzl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goetzl has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goetzl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goetzl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goetzl.
