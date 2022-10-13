Overview of Dr. Manlio Goetzl, MD

Dr. Manlio Goetzl, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Goetzl works at Sleepmed Therapies Inc. in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Sanford, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.