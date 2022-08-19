Dr. Manmeet Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manmeet Kaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manmeet Kaur, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Kaur works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St Fl 3, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5672
-
2
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 696-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health New England (HNE)
- HealthPartners
- HealthyCT
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every one is very helpful and professional in that office.
About Dr. Manmeet Kaur, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1053555334
Education & Certifications
- GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur works at
Dr. Kaur has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaur speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.