Dr. Manmohan Ghanta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Ghanta works at General Surgery Associates PC in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.