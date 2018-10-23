Dr. Manmohan Ghanta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghanta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manmohan Ghanta, MD
Overview of Dr. Manmohan Ghanta, MD
Dr. Manmohan Ghanta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Ghanta's Office Locations
General Surgery Associates PC4704 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 880-4510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
General Surgery Associates20 Hughes Rd Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 461-8702Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Alabama Digestive Disorders Center PC460 Lanier Rd Ste 203, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 461-8702
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing withmy papa and me!!! Highly recommend
About Dr. Manmohan Ghanta, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghanta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghanta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghanta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghanta has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghanta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghanta speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.