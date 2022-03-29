Dr. Manny Katsetos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsetos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manny Katsetos, MD
Overview
Dr. Manny Katsetos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT.
Dr. Katsetos works at
Locations
Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc.1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 229-6811
Hartford Hospital80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06102 Directions (860) 545-4398
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have had a few issues with his staff , never him I think besides being a great DR he’s human. He speaks so you understand and listens never rushing to get to his next patient. If I could kidnap him I would. He saved my life and I have total trust in him continuing to care for me.
About Dr. Manny Katsetos, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Polish
- 1609823368
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology
