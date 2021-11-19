See All Podiatrists in Milwaukie, OR
Dr. Manny Moy, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (23)
Map Pin Small Milwaukie, OR
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Manny Moy, DPM

Dr. Manny Moy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milwaukie, OR. 

Dr. Moy works at Pacific Foot and Ankle Clinic in Milwaukie, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Foot and Ankle Clinic
    6542 SE Lake Rd Ste 102, Milwaukie, OR 97222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 659-6686
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 19, 2021
    Dr Moy is truly an amazing podiatrist/surgeon. I had poor results with a different podiatrist over 6 a month period. I switched to Dr Moy. Within 1 month I had great improvement of my diabetic foot wound. He's also an amazing human being with a warm and kind bedside manner. All the staff at his office are just as nice.
    Brew — Nov 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Manny Moy, DPM
    About Dr. Manny Moy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639162795
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Va West Haven Podiatry Residence
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California Berkeley
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manny Moy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moy works at Pacific Foot and Ankle Clinic in Milwaukie, OR. View the full address on Dr. Moy’s profile.

    Dr. Moy has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Moy speaks Chinese, Russian and Spanish.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Moy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

