Dr. Manny Moy, DPM
Overview of Dr. Manny Moy, DPM
Dr. Manny Moy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milwaukie, OR.
Dr. Moy works at
Dr. Moy's Office Locations
Pacific Foot and Ankle Clinic6542 SE Lake Rd Ste 102, Milwaukie, OR 97222 Directions (503) 659-6686Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moy is truly an amazing podiatrist/surgeon. I had poor results with a different podiatrist over 6 a month period. I switched to Dr Moy. Within 1 month I had great improvement of my diabetic foot wound. He's also an amazing human being with a warm and kind bedside manner. All the staff at his office are just as nice.
About Dr. Manny Moy, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Chinese, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Va West Haven Podiatry Residence
- University Of California Berkeley
