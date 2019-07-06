Overview of Dr. Manny Silis, MD

Dr. Manny Silis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their residency with George Washington University Med Center



Dr. Silis works at MDVIP - Alexandria, Virginia in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.