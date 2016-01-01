Dr. Angirekula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manohar Angirekula, MD
Overview of Dr. Manohar Angirekula, MD
Dr. Manohar Angirekula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Nor-lea Hospital District, Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho, Ward Memorial Hospital and Winkler County Memorial Hospital.
Medical Center Hospital500 W 4th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 337-3117
Permian Regional Medical Center720 Hospital Dr, Andrews, TX 79714 Directions (432) 337-3117Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Winkler County Rural Health Clinic828 Myer Ln, Kermit, TX 79745 Directions (432) 337-3117
MCH Procare Odessa Heart Inst720 Golder Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 337-3117
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Nor-lea Hospital District
- Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho
- Ward Memorial Hospital
- Winkler County Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Manohar Angirekula, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Angirekula has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angirekula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Angirekula speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Angirekula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angirekula.
