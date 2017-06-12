Dr. Manohar Manchandia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manchandia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manohar Manchandia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manohar Manchandia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They graduated from Medical School - University of Gujarat and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Manchandia works at
Locations
Dr. Manohar Manchandia, MD2706 Shed Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love him he is a good doctor and he really care bout the children.You don't have a long wait time.
About Dr. Manohar Manchandia, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Gujarati
- 1023086873
Education & Certifications
- Medical School - University of Gujarat
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manchandia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manchandia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Manchandia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Manchandia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manchandia speaks Gujarati.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manchandia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manchandia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manchandia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manchandia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.