Dr. Manoj Agarwal, MD

Hematology & Oncology
2.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Manoj Agarwal, MD

Dr. Manoj Agarwal, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Agarwal works at El Camino Health in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations

    San Jose Medical Group - Willow Glen
    625 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 871-5261

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thrombocytosis
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Anemia
Thrombocytosis
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Anemia

Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Manoj Agarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700891900
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Med Center
    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Internship
    • Cook County Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Christian Medical College, Vellore
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
