Overview of Dr. Manoj Agarwal, MD

Dr. Manoj Agarwal, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Agarwal works at El Camino Health in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.