Overview of Dr. Manoj Aswani, MD

Dr. Manoj Aswani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aswani works at Arroyo Oaks Medical Associates, Inc in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.