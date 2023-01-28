Dr. Manoj Bhattarai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattarai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manoj Bhattarai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manoj Bhattarai, MD
Dr. Manoj Bhattarai, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Belle Glade, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lakeside Medical Center.
Dr. Bhattarai works at
Dr. Bhattarai's Office Locations
Kidney Specialists of Palm Beaches1100 S Main St, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (863) 599-7958
Kidney Specialists Palm Beaches542 W Sagamore Ave # E, Clewiston, FL 33440 Directions (863) 599-7958
Kidney Specialists of the Palm Beaches LLC11301 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 5A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 685-1522
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
- Lakeside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manoj Is one of the best kidney doctor in Florida. He saved my life and help me to take of care of my health. He also offers telehealth service, which is also a big help, they check my health status from time to time.
About Dr. Manoj Bhattarai, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Nepali
- 1881905925
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island
- TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhattarai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhattarai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhattarai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhattarai has seen patients for Limb Cramp, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhattarai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhattarai speaks Hindi and Nepali.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattarai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattarai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattarai, there are benefits to both methods.