Overview of Dr. Manoj Bhattarai, MD

Dr. Manoj Bhattarai, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Belle Glade, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lakeside Medical Center.



Dr. Bhattarai works at Palm Beach Urology Associates in Belle Glade, FL with other offices in Clewiston, FL and Royal Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Cramp, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.