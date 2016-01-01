Overview of Dr. Manoj Dass, MD

Dr. Manoj Dass, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Dass works at Integrated Behavioral Center in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.