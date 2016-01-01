Dr. Manoj Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manoj Desai, MD
Overview of Dr. Manoj Desai, MD
Dr. Manoj Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Vernon, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad.
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Clarkson Eyecare3000 Broadway St, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Directions (844) 206-4057
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manoj Desai, MD
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1972561413
Education & Certifications
- Boston Univ|Geisinger Mc
- Norwalk Hosp-Yale Prgm
- BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
