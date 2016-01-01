See All Urologists in Mount Vernon, IL
Dr. Manoj Desai, MD

Urology
1.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Mount Vernon, IL
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Manoj Desai, MD

Dr. Manoj Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Vernon, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad.

Dr. Desai works at Clarkson Eyecare in Mount Vernon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkson Eyecare
    3000 Broadway St, Mount Vernon, IL 62864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-4057

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Erectile Dysfunction
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Lithotripsy
Neurogenic Bladder
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vasectomy
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Manoj Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972561413
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Univ|Geisinger Mc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Norwalk Hosp-Yale Prgm
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manoj Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Clarkson Eyecare in Mount Vernon, IL. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

