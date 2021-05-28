Dr. Dhariwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manoj Dhariwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Manoj Dhariwal, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca and Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dhariwal works at
Locations
Watson Clinic Main1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7519Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Dhariwal 3 times over the last couple years. He is a very knowledgeable, kind, patient and concerned doctor, who has always gone the extra mile each time I have seen him. It's always a relief to come to Watson Clinic and see he is on duty.
About Dr. Manoj Dhariwal, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1457544629
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhariwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhariwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhariwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhariwal.
