Overview of Dr. Manoj Maloo, MD

Dr. Manoj Maloo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Galax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Twin County Regional Hospital.



Dr. Maloo works at Twin County Surgery in Galax, VA with other offices in Winston Salem, NC and Berlin, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.