Dr. Manoj Narayanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manoj Narayanan, MD
Overview of Dr. Manoj Narayanan, MD
Dr. Manoj Narayanan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Narayanan works at
Dr. Narayanan's Office Locations
Narayanan Pediatric Clinic3964 Goodman Rd E Ste 133, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 895-9498
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital - Germantown7691 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (662) 895-9498
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Never a long wait, great with my child, explains things clearly, isn't in a hurry to pump my child full of medicine
About Dr. Manoj Narayanan, MD
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1285679068
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
