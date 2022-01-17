Overview of Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD

Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Rawal works at Arizona Retina Institute in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Avondale, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.