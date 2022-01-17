See All Cardiologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD

Cardiology
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD

Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Rawal works at Arizona Retina Institute in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Avondale, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rawal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Rehabilitation Ltd.
    13460 N 94th Dr, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
  2. 2
    Cardiac Solutions
    13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Cardiac Solutions
    5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Glendale
    5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
  5. 5
    Cardiac Solutions
    13065 W Mcdowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
  6. 6
    Cardiac Solutions
    14420 W Meeker Blvd Ste 305, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rawal?

    Jan 17, 2022
    Dr Rawal is an excellent physician to see. Takes time with you and explains everythiing and why! Outstanding physician!
    Dorothy Eastman — Jan 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rawal to family and friends

    Dr. Rawal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rawal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD.

    About Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003804170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rawal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rawal has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manoj Rawal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.