Dr. Manoj Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manoj Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their fellowship with Roger Williams Medical Center
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Covenant Cardiology4884 BERL DR, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 497-9395
Covenant Cardiothoracic Surgery900 Cooper Ave Ste 4100, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 497-9395
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
The best cardiologist by far. Very caring and takes the time needed to explain your situation. I recommend Dr, Sharma he definitely helped me out. His staff was amazing as well.
About Dr. Manoj Sharma, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033105242
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Newton-Wellsley Hosp
- St Luke's/Roosevelt Hosp
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
