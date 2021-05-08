Dr. Manoj Thakker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manoj Thakker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Cosmetic and Dermatologic Surgery Assoc LLC719 N Beers St Ste 2G, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-3223
Retinal & Ophthalmic Consultants PC1500 Tilton Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 Directions (609) 646-5200
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I am so appreciative of Dr Thakker's skills, his thorough and calm and precise evaluation of my eye and orbit after a bad fall causing a fracture that needed surgery. He eased my fears, treated me with respect and empathy. His follow up evaluation post surgery was gentle and through as well, done with respect for my feelings and concerns. I will always be grateful to this talented and skillful surgeon for getting me through a difficult experience.
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Amer Soc Oph Plas & Recon Surg, U Wash
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- St Vincents Hospital New Yor
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Dr. Thakker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakker has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thakker speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakker.
