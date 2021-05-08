See All Ophthalmologists in Holmdel, NJ
Dr. Manoj Thakker, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Manoj Thakker, MD

Dr. Manoj Thakker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.

Dr. Thakker works at Cosmetic Dermatology & Surgery Associates in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Northfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Thakker's Office Locations

    Cosmetic and Dermatologic Surgery Assoc LLC
    719 N Beers St Ste 2G, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-3223
    Retinal & Ophthalmic Consultants PC
    1500 Tilton Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 646-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Disorders

Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 08, 2021
    I am so appreciative of Dr Thakker's skills, his thorough and calm and precise evaluation of my eye and orbit after a bad fall causing a fracture that needed surgery. He eased my fears, treated me with respect and empathy. His follow up evaluation post surgery was gentle and through as well, done with respect for my feelings and concerns. I will always be grateful to this talented and skillful surgeon for getting me through a difficult experience.
    Deborah Greenfield — May 08, 2021
    About Dr. Manoj Thakker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679550297
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Amer Soc Oph Plas & Recon Surg, U Wash
    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • St Vincents Hospital New Yor
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manoj Thakker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thakker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thakker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thakker has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

