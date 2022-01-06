Dr. Waikar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manoj Waikar, MD
Dr. Manoj Waikar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
- 1 355 Gellert Blvd Ste 257, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (888) 588-8995
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Waikar’s for 10 years. He’s an exceptional listener and is incredibly reliable and responsive. He quite literally saved my life. He’s a leader in the field of psychiatry and is well informed about recent research and new meds. Could not recommend him more.
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
