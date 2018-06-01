Dr. Manojkumar Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manojkumar Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Manojkumar Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adena Fayette Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
TriHealth Endoscopy Institute10600 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (812) 537-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Fayette Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Dr. Singh is a very kind, knowledgeable doctor. He never rushes, he listens, he explains everything in a easy language. He is very easy to talk to. You can reach him over the phone or through his staff very quickly. He is an excellent, excellent doctor. I highly recommend him to everyone. He is one of the best doctor I have found in a long time.
About Dr. Manojkumar Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295934719
Education & Certifications
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.