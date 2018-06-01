Overview

Dr. Manojkumar Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adena Fayette Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at TriHealth Endoscopy Institute in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.