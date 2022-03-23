See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Georgetown, DE
Dr. Manonmani Antony, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manonmani Antony, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Peradeniya and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and TidalHealth Nanticoke.

Dr. Antony works at Sussex Pain Relief Center, LLC in Georgetown, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sussex Pain Relief Center, LLC
    18229 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 514-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center
  • TidalHealth Nanticoke

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Muskuloskeletal Problems Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delaware Physicians Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 23, 2022
    What an amazing physician! There are so many pain docs that won't listen to you. She spent time (more time than she had) reviewing my records. She told me where the pain was coming from a previously injured nerve. I have been seeing physicians for 12 years and none of them had ever told me that. The injections have been helping. For the first time in 13 years, I have pain relief.
    Aaron — Mar 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Manonmani Antony, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manonmani Antony, MD.

    About Dr. Manonmani Antony, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205800125
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Peradeniya
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Bridget's Convnet, St John's Academy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manonmani Antony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antony works at Sussex Pain Relief Center, LLC in Georgetown, DE. View the full address on Dr. Antony’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Antony. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antony.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

