Overview of Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD

Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Lalehzarian works at Kaiser Permanente Fontana in Fontana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.