Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalehzarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD
Overview of Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD
Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Lalehzarian works at
Dr. Lalehzarian's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Fontana9985 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (909) 427-5451
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Valley Hospital
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lalehzarian?
Dr. Lalehzarian truly does care. I expect the best from my physicians and Dr. Lalehzarian delivered on everything from bedside manner to results to cutting edge technology to follow up. I feel like I am coming to a trusted family member. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Manouchehr Lalehzarian, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255402228
Education & Certifications
- University Md
- St Agnes
- National University Of Iran
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lalehzarian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalehzarian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalehzarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalehzarian works at
Dr. Lalehzarian has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalehzarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalehzarian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalehzarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalehzarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalehzarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.