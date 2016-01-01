Dr. Seyfzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manouchehr Seyfzadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Manouchehr Seyfzadeh, MD is a Dermatologist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Seyfzadeh works at
Locations
Professional Wound Care Services2815 S Main St Ste 215, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 303-6900
- 2 25422 Trabuco Rd Ste 105-333, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Directions (949) 646-7110
- 3 8990 Garfield St Ste 3, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 208-7994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Manouchehr Seyfzadeh, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seyfzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
