Dr. M Tavana, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Tavana works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in SUMMERVILLE, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.