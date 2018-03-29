Dr. M Tavana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Tavana, MD
Overview of Dr. M Tavana, MD
Dr. M Tavana, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Tavana works at
Dr. Tavana's Office Locations
MUSC West Ashley2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
MUSC Nexton5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
MUSC Chuck Dawley1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tavana?
After having other docs look at me like a specimen, I was blessed to meet Dr. Tavana. His professionalism and skill are well known. As much as his ability is of the utmost importance, after being examined like a specimen and talked About to med students like I wasn't even in the room, his demeanor is also important. His bedside manor, kindness and true compassion is a blessing. During a long and complicated healing process due to my other health issues, he was there every step of the way doing
About Dr. M Tavana, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1821298589
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Stanford University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavana accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tavana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tavana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavana has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavana.
