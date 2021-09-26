See All Oncologists in Glendale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Manpreet Chadha, MD

Medical Oncology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manpreet Chadha, MD

Dr. Manpreet Chadha, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Dr. Chadha works at Palo Verde Hematology Oncology-Eugie in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chadha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Verde Eugie Office
    5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 106, Glendale, AZ 85304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 978-6255
  2. 2
    Palo Verde Hematology Oncology
    9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 478-8091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Treatment frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 26, 2021
    I am really, really happy and grateful to be a patient of Dr. Chadha's. She spends time answering my questions and concerns, genuinely wants to help and provide excellent care, and she's so kind too. She is prompt and attentive about symptoms and side effects. She's a wonderful doctor, and I definitely recommend her.
    — Sep 26, 2021
    About Dr. Manpreet Chadha, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760632442
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manpreet Chadha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chadha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chadha has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chadha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

