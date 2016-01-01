Dr. Preet Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preet Grewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Preet Grewal, MD
Dr. Preet Grewal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingston, NY.
Dr. Grewal works at
Dr. Grewal's Office Locations
Healthalliance Marys Avenue Campus105 Marys Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 208-4706
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Preet Grewal, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1013200161
Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grewal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
