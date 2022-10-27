Dr. Manpreet Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manpreet Kohli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manpreet Kohli, MD
Dr. Manpreet Kohli, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Mc-Mt Sinai Med Sch
Dr. Kohli works at
Dr. Kohli's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates100 State Highway 36 Ste 2K, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 705-6711
Monmouth Medical Center300 2nd Ave # SW251, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 705-6615
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The minute she walks in the room you feel at ease. She explains everything in such detail(in the best way) that by the time you leave there is not one unanswered question. Besides that she is an amazing surgeon she is warm, kind and compassionate and I knew instantly I was literally in the best hands.
About Dr. Manpreet Kohli, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1205097581
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Mc-Mt Sinai Med Sch
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohli accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kohli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.
