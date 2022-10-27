See All General Surgeons in West Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Manpreet Kohli, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manpreet Kohli, MD

Dr. Manpreet Kohli, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Mc-Mt Sinai Med Sch

Dr. Kohli works at Surgical Oncology Associates in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kohli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates
    100 State Highway 36 Ste 2K, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 705-6711
  2. 2
    Monmouth Medical Center
    300 2nd Ave # SW251, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 705-6615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Lisa W — Oct 27, 2022
    
    About Dr. Manpreet Kohli, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1205097581
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Mc-Mt Sinai Med Sch
    • General Surgery
