Pediatrics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD

Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Sarna works at Laguna Beach Pediatrics in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laguna Beach Pediatrics
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 204, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 203-1352

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 18, 2018
    My first pediatrician is Dr. manpreet Sarna and I cannot state enough how much of a help she has been in attending to my child right from his birth till now. She always referred to my kid as her boy and the attention to detail from her is amazing beyond belief. I just wish everyone can get a doctor like Dr.Manpreet. She was firm, clear and straight to the point when dealing with the baby and also educated us tons. DONOT even hesitate to make her your child's doctor if you need the BEST service.
    Ramesh in Irvine, CA — Sep 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD
    About Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1023048196
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Christus Santa Rosa Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • Northwest Texas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manpreet Sarna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarna works at Laguna Beach Pediatrics in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sarna’s profile.

    Dr. Sarna speaks Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

