Overview of Dr. Manprit Dhillon, MD

Dr. Manprit Dhillon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dhillon works at AV Neuroscience Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.