Dr. Manrique Iriarte, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Manrique Iriarte, MD

Dr. Manrique Iriarte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Od Siences Arts and Technology.

Dr. Iriarte works at Wellmax Medical Center, Miami Lakes, FL in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iriarte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmax Medical Centers
    6540 NW 186TH ST, Hialeah, FL 33015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 820-2033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure, Left-Sided Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Manrique Iriarte, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1003096587
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University Od Siences Arts and Technology
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Manrique Iriarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iriarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Iriarte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Iriarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Iriarte works at Wellmax Medical Center, Miami Lakes, FL in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Iriarte’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iriarte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iriarte.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iriarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iriarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

