Dr. Kevwitch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansel Kevwitch, MD
Overview of Dr. Mansel Kevwitch, MD
Dr. Mansel Kevwitch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anacortes, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cascade Valley Hospital, Island Hospital, Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center, Peacehealth United General Medical Center, Skagit Valley Hospital and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.
Dr. Kevwitch works at
Dr. Kevwitch's Office Locations
Island Urology1015 25th St, Anacortes, WA 98221 Directions (360) 299-4980
Hospital Affiliations
- Cascade Valley Hospital
- Island Hospital
- Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center
- Peacehealth United General Medical Center
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mansel Kevwitch, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kevwitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kevwitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kevwitch has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kevwitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kevwitch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kevwitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kevwitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kevwitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.