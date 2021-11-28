Dr. Mansha Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansha Sethi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mansha Sethi, MD is a Dermatologist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Elite Dermatology4505 Kingwood Dr Ste 185, Kingwood, TX 77345 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dermatologist. She is caring, knowledgeable, and accurate in diagnosis.I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Mansha Sethi, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Female
- 1982051942
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson University
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.