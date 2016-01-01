See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Manshi Valluri Mallepogu, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Manshi Valluri Mallepogu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Valluri Mallepogu works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Regional Clinic
    4515 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 220, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 338-8388
  2. 2
    Escondido - Grand Avenue Office
    625 E GRAND AVE, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (442) 286-7727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Addison's Disease Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthrosclerosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Cold Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Functional Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperbilirubinemia Chevron Icon
Hyperglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Influenza With Gastrointestinal Tract Involvement Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Management of Multiple Medical Conditions in the Elderly Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
Medical Management of Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Microalbuminuria Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mononucleosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nocturnal Asthma Chevron Icon
Nocturnal Heartburn Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Management Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pleurisy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcopenia Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shigella Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warfarin Adverse Reaction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Manshi Valluri Mallepogu, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538540620
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mountain View Genl Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Griffin Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manshi Valluri Mallepogu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valluri Mallepogu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valluri Mallepogu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valluri Mallepogu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valluri Mallepogu.

