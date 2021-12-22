Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD
Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Richmond, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Ctr789 Eastern Byp Ste 17, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 623-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a small question so left a message for the nurse to call. Dr. Ahmed called me that night to answer all my questions!
About Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1023058302
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
