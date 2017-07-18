Overview

Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Southwest Cleveland Sleep Center in Middleburg Heights, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.