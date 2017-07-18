Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Cleveland Sleep Center18100 Jefferson Park Rd Ste 103, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions
-
2
Southwest Cleveland Sleep Center29160 Center Ridge Rd Ste South, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 239-7533
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
This is a different kind of a Doc, not one that spends two minutes and charges arm and a leg...Prepare to wait for two hours, but when he is with you, he WILL SPEND ONE HOUR WITH YOU, LISTENNING. He is a great HUMAN first, then he is a doctor. Just remember this when waiting to see it.
About Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, French, Panjabi and Urdu
- 1275595944
Education & Certifications
- Toronto General Hospital
- Mayo Hosp
- King Edward Medical University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks French, Panjabi and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.