Dr. Mansoor Arain, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mansoor Arain, MD

Dr. Mansoor Arain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Arain works at Stratford Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stratford Health Center
    206 S Stratford Ave Ste A, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Congestive Heart Failure
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Congestive Heart Failure

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • HAP Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 05, 2020
    Very knowledgeable. Took time to explain my diagnosis and available treatment options in great detail. Excellent bedside manner. Truly exceptional doc.
    About Dr. Mansoor Arain, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1649531625
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center
    • University Hospital - University of Michigan

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mansoor Arain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arain works at Stratford Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Arain’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

