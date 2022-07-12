Dr. Mansoor Haq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansoor Haq, MD
Overview of Dr. Mansoor Haq, MD
Dr. Mansoor Haq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Haq works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Haq's Office Locations
-
1
SSM Medical Group1011 Bowles Ave Ste G50, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-4640
-
2
Southern Illinois Radiation Oncology LLC1400 PIN OAK DR, Carterville, IL 62918 Directions (618) 985-3333
-
3
SSN Health Cancer Care6400 Clayton Rd Ste 212, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (636) 496-4640
Hospital Affiliations
- SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haq?
Dr. Haq is one of my TOP TWO irreplaceable physicians. The appts move quickly in order for him to retrieve results. Dr Haq has a “system” in order to give his patients the best care possible. You will receive quick & efficient care. He is highly intelligent with a great personality. I’ve enjoyed being under his care because I TRUST him. He takes the time to read results AND even notices weight loss…if it is concerning. I have yet to witness my primary care physician open my chart or even put effort in to, what most refer to as, bedside manner. Dr Haq is a Hematologist that loves his field of expertise; he “looks” at you as a WHOLE entity…if something doesn’t seem to be keeping up its role in that entity than Dr Haq will figure it out…with a smile. THANK YOU, Dr Haq for actually SEEING ME and my medical history as a personal challenge instead of “another problem”. It absolutely means the world to me and then some…
About Dr. Mansoor Haq, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1104079607
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- King Edward Medical University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haq works at
Dr. Haq has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haq has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.