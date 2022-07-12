See All Hematologists in Fenton, MO
Dr. Mansoor Haq, MD

Hematology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mansoor Haq, MD

Dr. Mansoor Haq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Haq works at SSM Cancer Care in Fenton, MO with other offices in Carterville, IL and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Leukocytosis, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Haq's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Medical Group
    1011 Bowles Ave Ste G50, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 496-4640
  2. 2
    Southern Illinois Radiation Oncology LLC
    1400 PIN OAK DR, Carterville, IL 62918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 985-3333
  3. 3
    SSN Health Cancer Care
    6400 Clayton Rd Ste 212, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 496-4640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukocytosis
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Leukocytosis
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 12, 2022
Dr. Haq is one of my TOP TWO irreplaceable physicians. The appts move quickly in order for him to retrieve results. Dr Haq has a “system” in order to give his patients the best care possible. You will receive quick & efficient care. He is highly intelligent with a great personality. I’ve enjoyed being under his care because I TRUST him. He takes the time to read results AND even notices weight loss…if it is concerning. I have yet to witness my primary care physician open my chart or even put effort in to, what most refer to as, bedside manner. Dr Haq is a Hematologist that loves his field of expertise; he “looks” at you as a WHOLE entity…if something doesn’t seem to be keeping up its role in that entity than Dr Haq will figure it out…with a smile. THANK YOU, Dr Haq for actually SEEING ME and my medical history as a personal challenge instead of “another problem”. It absolutely means the world to me and then some…
Brandi Paubel — Jul 12, 2022
About Dr. Mansoor Haq, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104079607
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
Medical Education
  • King Edward Medical University
Board Certifications
  • Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mansoor Haq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haq has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Haq has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

