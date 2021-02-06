Dr. Syed Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Shah, MD
Dr. Syed Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They completed their residency with Shadyside Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Shadyside
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Prohealth Partners5750 Downey Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 630-3105
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah is one of the best internists in the field and he is the top in the diagnosis of diseases. My last televisit gave me hope .. with his prescriptions during my Covid-19 sickness, he saved my life. I am much grateful for him and for his assistant : nurse Yolanda
About Dr. Syed Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1962433706
Education & Certifications
- Shadyside Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Shadyside
- University of Pittsburgh - Presbyterian Shadyside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
