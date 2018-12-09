Overview

Dr. Mansoor Tanwir, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Aga Kahn University Medical College and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Tanwir works at Saints Obstetrics & Gynecology in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Rogersville, TN and Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Thyroid Goiter and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.