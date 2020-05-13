Dr. Mansour Assar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansour Assar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mansour Assar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Mundial Dominicana and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Assar works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart and Vascular Institute811 Ainsworth Dr Ste 106, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-5252
-
2
Advanced Heart and Vascular Institute5860 S Hospital Dr Ste 103, Globe, AZ 85501 Directions (602) 507-6002
-
3
Advanced Heart and Vascular Institute1331 N 7th St Ste 190, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 507-6002
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Assar?
Dr. Assar was my doctor in phoenix, I am sorry to see he is gone to Prescott. He is an excellent .
About Dr. Mansour Assar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1467459966
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University Mundial Dominicana
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assar works at
Dr. Assar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Assar speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Assar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.