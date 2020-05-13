Overview

Dr. Mansour Assar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Mundial Dominicana and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Assar works at Advanced Heart and Vascular Institute in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Globe, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.