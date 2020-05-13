See All Interventional Cardiologists in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Mansour Assar, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mansour Assar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Mundial Dominicana and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Assar works at Advanced Heart and Vascular Institute in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Globe, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Heart and Vascular Institute
    811 Ainsworth Dr Ste 106, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 771-5252
  2. 2
    Advanced Heart and Vascular Institute
    5860 S Hospital Dr Ste 103, Globe, AZ 85501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 507-6002
  3. 3
    Advanced Heart and Vascular Institute
    1331 N 7th St Ste 190, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 507-6002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 13, 2020
    Dr. Assar was my doctor in phoenix, I am sorry to see he is gone to Prescott. He is an excellent .
    — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. Mansour Assar, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467459966
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Mundial Dominicana
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications
