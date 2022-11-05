Dr. Nejadrasool has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansour Nejadrasool, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mansour Nejadrasool, DPM
Dr. Mansour Nejadrasool, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Nejadrasool's Office Locations
Valley Foot Clinic Professional Corp.14600 Sherman Way Ste 230, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 784-8420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mansour Nejadr Asson, and his staff are just amazing. I took my 16 year old teenage boy for an ingrown toe nail to be removed. My son was so nervous going to the clinic; however all of the staff, nurses and Dr. Asson were just so professional, patient, amazing and most importantly he was experienced. The procedure went smoothly and really fast, he made my nervous teenage son feel so comfortable and as a mother I felt so at ease trusting them with this procedure nowadays that is very rare. I definitely recommend Dr. Mansour Nejadrasool Asson and if I could give them 10 stars I definetly would. Thank you for taking care of my son and making his life easier by removing the ingrown toe nails.
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1477565828
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nejadrasool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nejadrasool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nejadrasool speaks Arabic and Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nejadrasool. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nejadrasool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nejadrasool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nejadrasool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.