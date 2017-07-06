Dr. Mansour Shirbacheh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirbacheh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mansour Shirbacheh, MD
Overview of Dr. Mansour Shirbacheh, MD
Dr. Mansour Shirbacheh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Shirbacheh works at
Dr. Shirbacheh's Office Locations
-
1
Tacoma Office1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shirbacheh?
Dr ,Shirbacheh repaired my right shattered eye orbital,after I was hit on the water by a drunk boater. He did an amazing job, I healed rapidly and have no lasting issues.
About Dr. Mansour Shirbacheh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831244839
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center|University Louisville School Of Med
- LOUISVILLE HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirbacheh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirbacheh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shirbacheh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shirbacheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirbacheh works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirbacheh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirbacheh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirbacheh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirbacheh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.