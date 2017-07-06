See All Plastic Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Mansour Shirbacheh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (12)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mansour Shirbacheh, MD

Dr. Mansour Shirbacheh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Shirbacheh works at CHI Franciscan Multispecialty Cancer Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shirbacheh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Office
    1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Excision of Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Mansour Shirbacheh, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1831244839
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Center|University Louisville School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mansour Shirbacheh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirbacheh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirbacheh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shirbacheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shirbacheh works at CHI Franciscan Multispecialty Cancer Clinic in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Shirbacheh’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirbacheh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirbacheh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirbacheh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirbacheh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

